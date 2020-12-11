Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially ceased to intrigue the English and as a result, have been placed at a discounted price at TK Maxx.

The biscuts previously sold for £16 a pop at Harrods are now being sold £3.99 at TK Maxx.



The tin can of 250g of shortbread, produced by Scottish firm Walker’s has been selling with pictures of the royal couple from a trip to Royal Ascot. However, is believed to go out of date effective February.



A shopper at TK Maxx commented on the price cut, explaining how, “The public’s changing opinion can never be more sharply highlighted than Harry and Meghan’s Harrods’ shortbread being flogged in TK Maxx. What a travesty.”

