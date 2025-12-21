Dave Chappelle silences audience with unexpected Charlie Kirk remark

Dave Chappelle spoke about the shocking incident surrounded activist Charlie Kirk in his new Netflix special, The Unstoppable, which was released on December 20.

The 52-year-old comedian described Kirk as “an internet personality” and “a wholesome white guy” and said his death was deeply disturbing.

Chappelle said it is difficult to speak freely in America, explaining that seeing Kirk fatally shot at a Utah college on September 10 left him shaken.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged with several crimes including aggravated murder.

In the special, the comedy star also mentioned early reports that the bullets used in the shooting had transgender messages, but those reports were later corrected.

He joked about his own past anti-transgender remarks and said he briefly worried he could also be a target.

However, Chappelle compared Kirk to Martin Luther King Jr., saying the comparison was not fair.

He explained that the only similarity was that both were killed by gunshot.

He described the late activist as someone who goes online by provoking reactions and used humour to show how different he was from Dr. King.

This was not the first time Chappelle talked about Kirk’s death, as he previously addressed it at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in October.

Dave’s special mixed humour with serious reflection, showing how shocked and affected he was by the events.