Saturday Dec 12 2020
Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Who is Tiger Shroff’s first crush? Actor spills the beans

Indian star Tiger Shroff, who is reportedly currently dating Disha Patani, has revealed his first crush.

The Baaghi 3 actor revealed his first crush as he held ‘Ask Me Anything’ on his Instagram handle on Friday.

When a fan asked Tiger, Sir who is your first crush, the actor replied “My history teacher.”

During the session, a fan from UK also asked Tiger to marry her and the actor had the most humble reply.

The user wrote to him, “Marry me. Come to the UK.” To this, Tiger replied, “Maybe in a few years, when I can support you…so much to learn and earn until then.”

According to media reports, Tiger is currently dating Disha Patani, however, the couple has yet to confirm their romance officially.

