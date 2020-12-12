BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’

South Korea’s heartthrobs BTS have landed a monumental win with their worldwide iTunes release for the 42nd day in a row.

Currently their official music video (MV) has garnered 683.5 Million+ views.

Per the official rankings, BTS is dominating Taylor Swift’s Willow, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You and even Britney Spear’s comeback track Matches featuring the Backstreet Boys.

Check it out below:

While this accomplishment in itself is massive, it appears ARMY is not yet satisfied and have set their sights on garnering 700 Million views for the MV, all before December 17th.





