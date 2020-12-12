Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps

Ayeza Khan looked nothing short of a vision in her latest jaw-dropping pictures from her family vacation abroad.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress shared sweet photos featuring her husband Danish Taimoor, children Hoorain Taimoor, Rayan Taimoor, her parents and siblings.

Ayeza posted the pictures with simple caption, “Family” followed by heart emoji.

The 29-year-old actress also shared loved-up photos with husband Danish Taimoor from the same trip and wrote, “Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.”

Ayeza looked ethereal in blue jeans and a pink sweater.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Ayeza is currently seen in drama series Mehar Posh along with Danish Taimoor.

Check out Ayeza Khan’s latest posts below:



