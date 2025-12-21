Will there be 'Emily in Paris' season 6? Creators tease what’s next

Emily in Paris season five officially premiered on Netflix this week, and fans are already wondering what comes next.

The hit series, starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, returned with all-new episodes on December 18. The latest season ends on a major cliffhanger, sparking speculation about a possible season six.

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed whether Emily in Paris has been renewed for another season. However, the show’s ending strongly suggests there is more story to tell.

Season five wraps up with Emily receiving an unexpected invitation to Greece. Series creator Darren Star recently told Deadline that he hopes “Emily says yes to that invitation.”

Director and producer Andrew Fleming also teased what could be ahead if the show returns. Speaking to Us Weekly, Fleming said that in season six, “Stuff is going to happen [but] I really can’t say anything about what’s going to happen next season.”

The series has remained one of Netflix’s most popular romantic comedies since its debut, making a renewal likely, though not yet official.

Until Netflix makes an announcement, fans will have to wait and see whether Emily’s journey continues — and whether her next adventure takes her beyond Paris.