'Karate Kid' star Ralph Macchio believes franchise needs 'reset'

Ralph Macchio recently appeared in 'Karate Kid: Legends' with Jackie Chan

Ralph Macchio, legendary Karate Kid actor, has expressed his wish to continue with the franchise further.

The 64-year-old actor is widely known to play Daniel LaRusso in four Karate Kid films. He recently returned in the 2025 Karate Kid: Legends along with Jackie Chan, Sadie Stanley and Ben Wang.

Macchio thinks that the franchise has potential to carry on forever as there are many fans.

In a recent interview, when asked about the future of the martial arts franchise, the legend said that the discussion is going on.

Ralph told PEOPLE magazine, "I think there came between the series and the movie with Jackie Chan all that colliding at the same time. I just think there needs to be a reset.”

The Cobra Kai actor stated that they are finding the perfect way to launch the new films and due to the massive fan base, they will have to be extra careful about the plot.

Macchio stated, "Finding the perfect way to launch, because the fan base - it's never gone away. It hasn't gone away since 1984.”

“But, you want to service and be organic and be true to the integrity of the characters. So that's always a challenge once you are on the long game”, he added.