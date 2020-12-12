Mustafa Khokhar resigns as spokesperson of Bilawal Bhutto

Rumours of Mustafa Khokhar's resignation were earlier denied by the PPP media cell. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Reportedly Khokhar had disagreements with top party leadership on some issues

Will stand by Bilawal Bhutto through thick and thin, says Khokhar

LAHORE: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar is no longer the spokesperson for PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He announced his resignation on Saturday.



Khokhar, however, clarified that he has resigned from the position of spokesperson to the PPP chairperson and not from the party.

He expressed his continued support for Bilawal in a tweet.

"Will stand by BBZ through thick and thin. In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party," Khokhar wrote.



Rumours of his resignation were earlier denied by the PPP media cell.

According to sources close to Senator Khokhar, he is in disagreement with the top party leadership on some of issues and therefore, resigned, The News had reported.