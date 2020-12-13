Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 13 2020
PTI govt is striving for country's bright future: Shibli Faraz

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz speaking during a press conference. Photo: File/ PID
  • Pakistan's economic indicators are positive despite all the challenges
  • Government is doing all it can to alleviate the condition of the country's poor populace
  • Pakistan's journey towards development will continue at the same pace 

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the PTI-led government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is striving for Pakistan's bright future, adding that this journey towards development will continue at the same pace.

His statements came ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa in Lahore where Opposition leaders will try to convince the public to oust the government because of its "incompetency."

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, the information minister said that the government is committed to providing relief and all possible facilities to the poor masses.

Citing the reduction in sugar prices, he said that due to PM Imran Khan's wisely-devised strategies, Pakistan's economy has been progressing towards betterment, making the lives and livelihood of people safe.

Read more: PPP to make final decision about submission of resignations after Lahore rally

"Despite the challenges, Pakistan's economic indicators are positive," he stated. "In the first half of the financial year, remittances increased by 27%, foreign direct investment by 150%, and cement production by 17%. In November, car sales increased by 68%, while sales of tractors and motorcycles also increased significantly."

A few days ago, Shibli Faraz held a press conference where he warned Opposition parties against the embarrassment that will be caused because of their "blackmailing tactics", claiming that the Opposition leaders have submitted their resignations without any consultation or a unanimous strategy.

Read more: Blackmailing won’t get Opposition anything except embarrassment: Shibli Faraz

"Their [opposition leaders'] politics is coming to an end. They are strangling the future of their political career with their own hands."

He also censured the Opposition leaders for holding jalsas despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, adding that the "indifferent attitude" of the Opposition reflects how much they care about the health and lives of the people.

