Sunday Dec 13 2020
What did Bushra Ansari look like in 1982?

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

While there is no denying that Bushra Ansari looks absolutely gorgeous for her age, turns out that she was just as stunning in her youth.

The actress as of late has been taking a trip down memory lane, sharing old photos and memories of them on Instagram. 

In her latest post, she shared a throwback photo of herself dated from 1982. 

Bushra's 22-year-old-self looks like a dream, as she can be seen striking a post with her thick, long and luscious hair on display. 

 "This was actually my own hair..thick choti... uff 1982 [thick braid]," the caption read.

Even fans were taken aback by her natural beauty as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



