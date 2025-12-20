Blake Lively launches new legal attack against Justin Baldoni amid lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s case is set for trial in 2026

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have not yet revealed all their cards, as the actress’ lawyer filed a new challenge against the filmmaker and his legal team.

The 38-year-old star filed a letter to the judge Lewis J. Liman, attacking the Jane the Virgin star’s legal team for displaying a “basic lack of decorum" during depositions by bringing up crude questions about Lively’s life.

“Throughout discovery, multiple defense counsel insisted on making speaking objections, often in depositions they were not defending, and consuming time on the record to demean and orate,” the Gossip Girl star’s lawyer, Michael J. Gottlieb, penned in the court documents obtained by People Magazine.

Lively’s legal team maintained that they had already asked the opposing team to stop their questions about the romantic or sexual history of her life, in September but it continued regardless.

The It Ends With Us actress’ lawyers then demanded sanctions from Baldoni’s lawyers for obstructing the deposition – including payment for legal fees as well as the other expenses the plaintiff had to bear in the case.

This comes after the court postponed Lively and Baldoni’s trial to May 18, 2026, from March. The former co-stars are scheduled to have a settlement conference in February ahead of the trial.