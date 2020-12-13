Priscilla Presley details harrowing abuse against Elvis Presley in memoir: ‘I was his doll’

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley recently shed light on her past relationship with the signer in a new memoir and even went into candid detail about the good and the bad.

Priscilla began by detailing every harrowing encounter in her memoir Elvis and Me and began by admitting that she was wrapped around his finger.

Her entire world revolved around the star. “I just followed what he did,” she claimed. “I mean, you lived his life. You saw the movies he wanted to see, you listened to the music he wanted to listen to, you go to places that he would go… I honestly didn’t have my own life… So I really kind of lost myself.”

“I had no real goals after graduation. But I did sometimes dream of becoming a dancer or possibly enrolling in an art academy. Now I realize that I was deeply influenced by Elvis’s casual attitude toward continued schooling.”

“He figured I didn’t need it, and I agreed. Just being with him most of the time would provide an education- not to mention experience- that no school could give me. He wanted me to be his totally, free to go to him an instant if he needed me. That sounded great to me. I’d never planned on a future without Elvis.”

Per her memoir, Elvis’s desire to ‘control’ Priscilla was so great that he once told is pal Rex Mansfield that he chose her because he could “train her in any way I want” due to her tender age.

In her memoir she even admitted that she was not allowed to cut her hair without his permission because “men like long hair.”

Chipped nails or patterned clothing was also frowned upon because she was “Elvis’s doll, his own living doll, to fashion as he pleased.”

His controlling nature allegedly did not stop there either. “You need to apply more makeup around your eyes,” he would often tell her. “Make them stand out more. They’re too plain naturally. I like a lot of makeup. It defines your features.”

“He taught me everything,” Priscilla went on to admit. “How to dress, how to walk, how to apply makeup and wear my hair, how to behave, how to return love-his way. Over the years, he became my father, husband, and very nearly God.”

It all came to the point where she was forced to leave him behind. “I didn’t have my teenage years as a normal girl, obviously, so I had to adapt. So I just kind of followed what he did.”

“I mean, you lived his life. You saw the movies he wanted to see. You listened to the music he wanted to listen to. You’d go to places that he would go… I honestly didn’t have my own life. … So I really kind of lost myself.”

She concluded by writing, “I did not divorce him because I didn’t love him. He was the love of my life, but I had to find out about the world.”