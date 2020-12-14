Can't connect right now! retry
Nora Fatehi, Amitabh Bachchan send love to Remo D’Souza after his health scare

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan prayed for the quick reocvery of choreographer and director Remo D’Souza after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

A video of the famous choreographer from the sets of the show Dance Plus had been making rounds on the internet to which BigB responded.

Sharing that video of his profile, Bachchan wrote: "get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes."

Apart from Bachchan, other stars also came forth to wish D’Souza a swift recovery.

Nora Fatehi turned to her Instagram and wrote: "Thank God you are recovering. You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and ur family sir! so glad to hear u are safe! Lets stay positive. Please pray for the entire family. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza."

