Monday Dec 14 2020
Robin Thicke pays emotional tribute to his father on fourth death anniversary

Singer, songwriter and actor Robin Thicke, who welcomed his son with fiancée April Love Geary on Saturday, paid an emotional tribute to his father Alan Thicke on his fourth death anniversary.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker turned to Instagram and shared a photo with his newborn baby boy sleeping next to him, and wrote an emotional tribute to his father.

He wrote, “Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me.”

“I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad,” the singer further wrote.

