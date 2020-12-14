Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over Maori haka video of their children

Scott Disick, his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian and her sister US reality TV star Kim Kardashian have been accused of cultural appropriation over video of their children performing Maori haka on TikTok.

The TV stars were slammed after Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick shared a video from a birthday party of his sons Mason and Reign Disick.

In the video Kim Kardashian’s children North, Saint West, their cousin Panelope Disick and their other friends could be seen performing the traditional war dance from the New Zealand.

Scott captioned the video “TikTok ya don’t stop. Ain’t got nothing on us.”

The video infuriated many followers who dubbed it as ‘cultural appropriation and disrespect.”

The birthday was organized at Kourtney's house for their sons Mason and Reign Disick.