Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over Maori haka video of their children

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over Maori haka video of their children

Scott Disick, his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian and her sister US reality TV star Kim Kardashian have been accused of cultural appropriation over video of their children performing Maori haka on TikTok.

The TV stars were slammed after Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick shared a video from a birthday party of his sons Mason and Reign Disick.

In the video Kim Kardashian’s children North, Saint West, their cousin Panelope Disick and their other friends could be seen performing the traditional war dance from the New Zealand.

Scott captioned the video “TikTok ya don’t stop. Ain’t got nothing on us.”

The video infuriated many followers who dubbed it as ‘cultural appropriation and disrespect.”

The birthday was organized at Kourtney's house for their sons Mason and Reign Disick.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo

Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo
Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Ayeza Khan cozies up in latest snap

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'
She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video

She isn't a duchess anymore: Meghan Markle receives flak over public video
Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha raises eyebrows after marrying ex-jailbird

Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha raises eyebrows after marrying ex-jailbird

Robert Downey Jr. gets candid about playing Iron Man in the MCU

Robert Downey Jr. gets candid about playing Iron Man in the MCU
Timothée Chalamet turns into Harry Styles during his rib-tickling ‘SNL’ debut

Timothée Chalamet turns into Harry Styles during his rib-tickling ‘SNL’ debut
‘Captain Marvel 2’ is Marvel’s first film directed by a Black woman

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is Marvel’s first film directed by a Black woman
Howard Stern is ‘worse than Ellen DeGeneres’, former employees slam talk show host

Howard Stern is ‘worse than Ellen DeGeneres’, former employees slam talk show host
Kim Kardashian to not divorce Kanye West despite trouble in paradise

Kim Kardashian to not divorce Kanye West despite trouble in paradise
Sia alleges Shia LaBeouf of abuse after FKA twigs files a lawsuit against him

Sia alleges Shia LaBeouf of abuse after FKA twigs files a lawsuit against him
Gigi Hadid sends love to Taylor Swift as she rings in 31st birthday

Gigi Hadid sends love to Taylor Swift as she rings in 31st birthday

Latest

view all