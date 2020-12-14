Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan commends naval forces for defense of country, providing security to CPEC

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday commended the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for the defense of the country's sea frontiers during a visit to the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The premier was given a detailed briefing about the naval forces' initiatives for maritime sector development. He was accompanied by federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, and Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

PM Imran Khan commended the naval forces for providing security to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project including the Gwadar Port and assured all possible cooperation. He said the PTI government was trying to promote the maritime sector.

Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said the Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to protect the maritime interests and sea frontiers of the country.


