Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still finding their relationship 'difficult'

Reality star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are still finding their relationship difficult as a couple and staying in different states.

Though Kim and Kanye's relationship is not a normal one yet they have reportedly found a way not to end their marriage.

The celebrity couple has made a decision to keep themselves away from the divorce courts even though they are not enjoying the ideal relationship.

They're still reportedly struggling to "stay together as a couple" but they are happy to keep this status quo rather than bring a formal end to their marriage.

According to a media outlet, both the stars are still "struggling" to "stay together as a couple" but they are happy to keep this status quo rather than bring a formal end to their marriage.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been upset by Kanye's behaviour for much of the year but she is not looking to divorce as the answer as they are living "separate lives" and that is keeping them both "content".

They are reportedly staying in different states, as the rapper continues living in his Wyoming ranch as Kim stays in Los Angeles with their children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

A media outlet, citing a source, claimed: 'There was still love in the relationship, even if they're not looking to spend time together.'



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship, according to a report, deteriorated beyond repair, but both the celebrities still enjoy some good moments together, specially when they are with their four kids.