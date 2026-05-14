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‘The Boys' suffers rare ratings disaster with Season 5 Episode 7

The fifth and final season of 'The Boys' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

‘The Boys&apos; suffers rare ratings disaster with Season 5 Episode 7
‘The Boys’ suffers rare ratings disaster with Season 5 Episode 7

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 is getting a lot of talk online after fans reacted strongly to its latest story twist and rating drop on IMDb.

The episode, titled The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk, currently holds a 7.1 score.

This makes it one of the lowest rated episodes in the show’s history, matching a previous low point from an earlier season.

In this chapter of the series, the world becomes more unstable as Homelander grows more violent and confident in his control. Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother’s Milk are all pushed into painful emotional choices that change their direction in the story.

At the same time, Annie and Hughie continue facing pressure as their relationship struggles under growing chaos.

The ending has become the biggest topic among fans, as many fans were surprised by an intense emotional moment involving Frenchie and Kimiko, which they described as sudden and hard to watch.

However, the appearance of Marie Moreau from Gen V also sparked discussion, with some fans saying it may be confusing for those who have not seen the spin off.

Online reactions remain divided, with some viewers enjoying the darker tone and emotional weight, while others felt the pacing was uneven.

Still, the episode continues to trend widely as viewers wait for the season finale.

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