Drake tries to silence critics with long awaited Iceman comeback

Drake is returning with a lot to prove as his new album Iceman arrives on Friday.

The rapper has stayed in headlines since his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar last year, but many fans still believe the battle changed how people see him in hip hop.

The fight between the two artists became one of the biggest rap moments in years.

Kendrick’s diss track Not Like Us turned into a massive hit and later won major Grammy awards.

The song also became a huge cultural moment online, leaving Drake facing heavy criticism from fans and music commentators.

Despite the backlash, Drake is still one of the biggest streaming artists in the world.

However, critics say he has not delivered a truly massive hit in recent years. Songs like Nokia and What Did I Miss? performed well, but they did not completely shift the conversation around him.

Now, many believe Iceman could become a turning point in Drake’s career.

The rapper has heavily promoted the album with viral ice themed stunts and online teasers.

Music insiders say the project may decide whether Drake can fully regain his place at the top of hip hop.