Monday Dec 14 2020
Kris Jenner wishes Scott Disick and Kourtney' sons on their birthday

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Kris Jenner on Monday shared a collection of pictures with her grandsons Mason and Reign, the sons of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

Mason and Reign turned 11 and six respectively on December 14, with the entire family celebrating their birthday.

Their grandmother took to Instagram where she dedicated a post to the birthday boys.

"Happy birthday to these two beautiful boys of mine who I love so much!! Mason and Reign you are both such a big part of my heart and I’m so very proud of you!!! You bring such joy and happiness to our entire family and we love watching you grow... you are the most amazing grandsons and I love you more than you will ever know," she wrote.

 
