Lahore, Karachi rank among 10 cities with world's worst air quality

The top 10 cities with the worst air quality. — IQAir

Karachi records particulate matter (PM) rating of 183

Lahore records a particulate matter (PM) rating of 170

Lahore and Karachi on Monday made their way into the top 10 rankings of the cities that have the world's worst air quality.

According to IQ Air, Lahore ranked sixth, while Karachi was placed at number four right behind Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Bangladesh's Dhaka, and Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar.

Karachi and Lahore recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 183 and 170, respectively, that classifies the two cities under the "unhealthy" category of air quality.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Lahore’s AQI fell in the range of 301 and higher, which has been classified as “hazardous”.



To reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab has sealed 1,718 brick kilns, 2,658 industries, and impounded 11,782 vehicles till December 12.

The PDMA has arrested 544 people for harming the environment, according to a report by the authority from November 22.