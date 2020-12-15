Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle turns investor in wellness firm with Oprah Winfrey as first customer

'The Duchess has made her first private investment,' Meghan Markle's spokesperson confirmed 

Meghan Markle has turned private investor of a wellness firm led by a woman, with Oprah Winfrey as its first-ever customer.

The Duchess of Sussex has initiated her first business venture, a women-centric wellness firm called Clevr Blends, a spokesman for her confirmed on Monday.

“The Duchess has made her first private investment,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE about her involvement in the firm, “She is an investor in the company.”

As described on its website, Clevr Blends is starting out from a "funky pop-up coffee bar" in Santa Barbara, California, that offers a wide range of nutrition-rich lattes "filled with magical plants to manage stress" through an online store.

Opening about her decision to invest in the company, Meghan explained, “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company," the Duchess said in a release.

Meghan's new venture has already garnered a massive nod from friend Oprah Winfrey.

Take a look



