Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' did not provide concrete evidence, say police

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Hamiza Mukhtar (L) alleged that Pakistani captain Babar Azam (R) had sexually assaulted her. Photo: File

  • Investigating officer submits report stating the woman failed to provide concrete evidence against Babar Azam

  • Earlier this month, a woman named Hamiza had leveled allegations of violence and sexual abuse against Azam in a press conference.

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday declared that the complainant who levelled serious allegations against Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam did not provide concrete evidence to support her claims. 

The investigating officer (IO) probing the allegations submitted a report in the sessions court today. The report said that an application to register a case on the woman's accusations had been filed in 2017. However, it seems as if the woman's allegations are not true, stated the report. 

The report requested the court to wrap up the complaint under the provisions of the Constitution.  

Read more: Lahori woman accuses Babar Azam of abuse, sexual violence

Earlier this month, a woman named Hamiza had leveled allegations against Azam in a press conference claiming she was the batsman's neighbour and old school mate. She said the cricketer had "tricked her into love" and "tortured" her when she demanded he marry her.

Hamiza had filed a petition in the lower courts, stating that she financially supported Azam when he was a "struggling cricketer" and spent "millions of rupees on him".

"When I called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint, they said that it was a personal matter," she continued.

Last week, the woman had also filed a police complaint alleging a murder attempt.

Read more: Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' alleges 'murder attempt'

Hamiza had claimed that armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at her vehicle near the Kahna Police Station in Lahore. "My life is in danger. I have been receiving death threats for days," she claimed, asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide protection to her.

Confirming the complaint, police said the matter will be investigated. 

