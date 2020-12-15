Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

'Of guitars and guns': Ali Zafar shows off his artistic side in his latest post

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Ali Zafar shocks fans with new ‘guitars and guns’ painting

Pakistani sensation Ali Zafar left fans speechless recently. All to the point where his visual depiction of ‘guitars and guns ‘ left his fans completely gobsmacked.

The painting in question even highlighted the ‘severity’ with which the music industry was hit, during the onslaught of terrorism in the country back in the day.

The singer showcased his art piece over on Twitter and captioned the creation with a short but precise explanation that read, “Titled ‘Of guitars and guns.’ Had painted this during the time our music scene was severely hit due to terrorist attacks. #Art.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick says he loves Kourtney Kardashian, their family 'more than anything in the world'

Scott Disick says he loves Kourtney Kardashian, their family 'more than anything in the world'
Jesy Nelson calls it quits with British girl group Little Mix

Jesy Nelson calls it quits with British girl group Little Mix
Sharon Osbourne diagnosed with coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne diagnosed with coronavirus
Mehwish Hayat mesmerizes fans with her cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Mehwish Hayat mesmerizes fans with her cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’
Zoheb Hassan is all praises for Meesha Shafi’s tribute for his sister Nazia Hassan

Zoheb Hassan is all praises for Meesha Shafi’s tribute for his sister Nazia Hassan
Oprah Winfrey shows off Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for her

Oprah Winfrey shows off Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for her
Meghan Markle’s unseen photo from pre-royal days drops jaws

Meghan Markle’s unseen photo from pre-royal days drops jaws
Meghan Markle turns investor in wellness firm with Oprah Winfrey as first customer

Meghan Markle turns investor in wellness firm with Oprah Winfrey as first customer
Shawn Mendes reveals he 'really suffered' in aftermath of rumours about sexuality

Shawn Mendes reveals he 'really suffered' in aftermath of rumours about sexuality
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa expecting second child with husband James Matthews

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa expecting second child with husband James Matthews

Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to Kourtney's sons Reign and Mason

Kim Kardashian sends birthday greetings to Kourtney's sons Reign and Mason
Queen Elizabeth to put monarchy's future at risk over non-payment of tax

Queen Elizabeth to put monarchy's future at risk over non-payment of tax

Latest

view all