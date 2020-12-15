Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

  • Zoo director says giraffe was given “appropriate” treatment, but died.
  • The animal was among a group of three giraffes brought to the Peshawar Zoo in 2018.

The Peshawar Zoo sent on Tuesday the samples of organs of an African giraffe, who passed away a day earlier under mysterious circumstances, to a laboratory in Islamabad for a detailed analysis of the cause of death.

The director of the Peshawar Zoo, Ishtiaq Khan, told Geo News, they have sent samples of the giraffe’s heart, liver and kidney to a laboratory in Islamabad. He said they will be able to figure out the cause of death once the report comes back.

On Monday, the director had told the media that the giraffe was ill for quite a few days and had passed away due to a viral infection.

He said the giraffe was given “appropriate” treatment, but died.

The animal was among a group of three giraffes brought to the Peshawar Zoo in 2018. The wild animal, which was transported from Africa, was worth Rs10 million.

