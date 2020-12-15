Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan hits five million followers on Instagram

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, who is an avid social media user, hit five million followers on Instagram.



Esra, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, reached the five million milestone this week.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, is among the followers of Esra Bilgic on the photo-video sharing platform.

Esra’s popularity skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul and now the actress has become a household name particularly in Pakistan.

Moreover, Esra follows only 301 people on Instagram.

Currently, the Turkish actress is seen in her romantic crime drama series Ramo.