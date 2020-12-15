Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Taylor Swift finally addresses 'Woodvale' release rumors

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Soon after Taylor Swift’s fan base began circulating news of a possible Woodvale album release in March 2021, the Grammy award winning singer made sure to silence those speculations promptly and effectively.

She shed light on it all during her interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and was quoted saying, “Basically, when I was making ‘Folklore’ — the album that came out back in July — I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anyone the album title before it came out.”

In her statement the singer also revealed the real reason ‘Woodvale’ appeared on her album covers, “I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as ‘Folklore,’ chose a random name, chose ‘Woodvale,’ wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, ‘I don’t actually wanna have a title on the album covers,’ and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them.”

