Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘shutdown’ after Princess Diana’s funeral: 'I locked it all up'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Prince Harry ‘shutdown’ after Princess Diana’s funeral: 'I locked it all up'

Ever since Princess Diana’s passing, Prince Harry has had a rather tumultuous and rocky relationship with the royal Firm.

Prince Harry opened up about the pain during his African tour. During that time he not only discussed his feelings of ‘utter confusion’ at the time, but even touched upon “festering wound” he was left with from that point on.

According to Express UK Prince Harry was quoted saying, "I was thinking to myself, how is it that so many people who never met this woman, my mother, can be crying and showing more emotion than I actually am feeling.”

At the time he even added, "People deal with grief in different ways, and my way of dealing with it was basically just shutting it out and locking it up."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘cut off’ family to protect Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry ‘cut off’ family to protect Meghan Markle: report
Royal insiders fume over Meghan Markle’s blatant disrespect for royal ‘values’: report

Royal insiders fume over Meghan Markle’s blatant disrespect for royal ‘values’: report
The time Kate Middleton rejected Queen's Christmas invitation

The time Kate Middleton rejected Queen's Christmas invitation

Taylor Swift finally addresses ‘Woodvale’ release rumors

Taylor Swift finally addresses ‘Woodvale’ release rumors
Prince Andrew ‘breaks’ Princess Beatrice’s heart over Epstein row: report

Prince Andrew ‘breaks’ Princess Beatrice’s heart over Epstein row: report
Cher reveals what it’s like to ‘age’: ‘People keep rushing me’

Cher reveals what it’s like to ‘age’: ‘People keep rushing me’
Kelly Clarkson reveals ‘The Dance’ is helping her deal with her divorce

Kelly Clarkson reveals ‘The Dance’ is helping her deal with her divorce
'Meghan Markle wants to make money off royal status'

'Meghan Markle wants to make money off royal status'

Denzel Washington advised Chadwick Boseman to propose to wife Simone Ledward

Denzel Washington advised Chadwick Boseman to propose to wife Simone Ledward
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan hits five million followers on Instagram

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan hits five million followers on Instagram
BTS reveal their thoughts behind creating ’BE’

BTS reveal their thoughts behind creating ’BE’
Queen angered over Meghan Markle's 'tacky' investment, wants title removal

Queen angered over Meghan Markle's 'tacky' investment, wants title removal

Latest

view all