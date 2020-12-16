MDCAT 2020 results: PMC explains paper checking procedure

PMC said that its post analysis of MDCAT 2020 exam “achieved a 0.96 on the Cronbach's alpha which is a standard to determine the measure of internal consistency and scale reliability of an exam”. Photo: File

The MDCAT had 200 MCQs and the passing marks for the MDCAT Exam were 60%.

PMC says that its post analysis of MDCAT 2020 exam achieved a 0.96 on the Cronbach's alpha

PMC says Post Exam Analysis including a Reliability Item Analysis was carried out in line with international standards and best practices.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission announced the results of the MDCAT on Wednesday announcing that 121,181 students appeared for the exam out of which 67,611 passed the exam by securing 60% marks.

Following the announcement of the result the regulatory body also issued its post-exam analysis regarding the MDCAT to clear the confusion surrounding the results.

The exam was held on November 29 across Pakistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan and a second special exam was held on December 13 for students who could not take the exam earlier as they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The exam had 200 MCQs and the passing marks for the MDCAT Exam were 60%.

The PMC said that a “Post Exam Analysis including a Reliability Item Analysis” was carried out in line with international standards and best practices.

“The analysis included a discrimination index and item wise analysis of all 200 questions on the basis of answers given and the topic syllabus as approved by the Academic Board,” read the PMC statement.



It added that questions that were found “ambiguous on analysis of the answers by students and the formation of the question itself or which were below the cut off benchmark of the discrimination index were assessed and equal benefit granted to all students ensuring no student is adversely affected”.

Read more: Students announce protest against PMC, demand justice from PTI govt

The PMC said that students, who appeared on the November 29 exam, have received maximum marks for 14 questions due to the post-analysis. It added that out of the 14 questions seven were in biology, five in physics and one in chemistry.



“From the MDCAT Exam held on 13th December 2020 a total of seven questions were similarly taken out of the scoring and all students have received maximum marks for these questions,” said the PMC.

The regulatory body clarified that the exam questions were not “removed” because they were out of the syllabus but were done so due to the “examination standards of ambiguity and discrimination”.

“The ambiguity is caused in part due to different textbooks being employed in different parts of Pakistan which may not be fully compliant with the relevant Board Curriculum or otherwise by the formation of the question itself, said the PMC.

Read more: MDCAT 2020 students, others upset over Punjab higher education minister's comments

The commission said that its post analysis the exam “achieved a 0.96 on the Cronbach's alpha (on a range from 0 to 1 with 1 being maximum) which is a standard to determine the measure of internal consistency and scale reliability of an exam”.

The PMC said due to the result of the Cronbach’s alpha it can be considered that the exam is “extremely reliable and consistent with its structure and objectives”.

Check MDCAT 2020 result here.