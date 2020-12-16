Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan surpasses 13mn followers on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

In this delightful picture, PM Imran Khan can be seen donning traditional attire with a famous Gilgit hat from his recent trip up North. Photo Courtesy: Instafram/@Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Twitter followers swelled to 13 million on Wednesday. 

The prime minister is the most followed politician on Twitter in Pakistan and becomes the first politician from the country to reach the figure on Twitter. 

PM Imran Khan's Twitter account's screengrab.

Moreover, the premier enjoys a huge 4.4 million following on Instagram, where he often posts uber-cool photos of his past. The premier also has over 10 million followers on Facebook.

Do you know why did PM Imran Khan unfollow everyone on Twitter?

PM Imran Khan's Facebook (left) and Instagram account's screengrab.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan has reached the milestone only days after he unfollowed everyone on Twitter. 

Read more: Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?

On Twitter, he follows no one and on Instagram, PM Imran Khan only follows the profiles of the Shaukat Khanum hospital and the PTI’s page.

More From Pakistan:

Ready to sacrifice PPP govt in Sindh to overthrow PM Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto

Ready to sacrifice PPP govt in Sindh to overthrow PM Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto
Federal cabinet's move is illegal, only ECP can decide date of elections, says Raza Rabbani

Federal cabinet's move is illegal, only ECP can decide date of elections, says Raza Rabbani
If you can't help women, give them space: Shoaib Akhtar tells men

If you can't help women, give them space: Shoaib Akhtar tells men
Sindh appoints Dr Saeeduddin as new intermediate board chairman Karachi

Sindh appoints Dr Saeeduddin as new intermediate board chairman Karachi
Pakistan-born scientist ​​​​​​​​Asifa Akhtar to get Germany's most prestigious research funding award

Pakistan-born scientist ​​​​​​​​Asifa Akhtar to get Germany's most prestigious research funding award
MDCAT 2020: PMC to reissue results after finding 'error'

MDCAT 2020: PMC to reissue results after finding 'error'
Canada improves overall travel advisory for Pakistan

Canada improves overall travel advisory for Pakistan
Coronavirus: Govt took the 'right decision to close schools,' says Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood

Coronavirus: Govt took the 'right decision to close schools,' says Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood
169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home

169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home
Nation mourns six years of APS Peshawar attack

Nation mourns six years of APS Peshawar attack
MDCAT 2020: Students approach SHC once again to challenge results

MDCAT 2020: Students approach SHC once again to challenge results

Latest

view all