PM Imran Khan surpasses 13mn followers on Twitter

In this delightful picture, PM Imran Khan can be seen donning traditional attire with a famous Gilgit hat from his recent trip up North. Photo Courtesy: Instafram/@Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Twitter followers swelled to 13 million on Wednesday.

The prime minister is the most followed politician on Twitter in Pakistan and becomes the first politician from the country to reach the figure on Twitter.

PM Imran Khan's Twitter account's screengrab.

Moreover, the premier enjoys a huge 4.4 million following on Instagram, where he often posts uber-cool photos of his past. The premier also has over 10 million followers on Facebook.

Do you know why did PM Imran Khan unfollow everyone on Twitter?

PM Imran Khan's Facebook (left) and Instagram account's screengrab.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan has reached the milestone only days after he unfollowed everyone on Twitter.

Read more: Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?

On Twitter, he follows no one and on Instagram, PM Imran Khan only follows the profiles of the Shaukat Khanum hospital and the PTI’s page.