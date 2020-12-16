Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Canada improves overall travel advisory for Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Canadian Premier Justine Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
  • Canada advises against non-essential travel to Karachi
  • Canada advises against travel to AJK, Balochistan
  • Canada allows travel to tourism spots including Wagah and Khunjerab Pass

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood has hailed the Canadian government improving overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan.

Also read: US embassy revises travel advisory

"I am glad to share the good news that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan," said the advisor on Twitter. "This will further improve once the COVID-19 restrictions are removed."

Dawood said the latest development would help promote tourism and economic activities in the country and he thanked the Canadian High Commission for "its support in this regard".

A quick look at the travel advisory shows that Justin Trudeau government has recommended avoiding non-essential travel outside Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Read more: PM Imran Khan says Pakistan's tourism industry seeing unprecedented boost

For Pakistan, it advises against travel to the area within 50 kilometres of the border with Afghanistan, 10 km of the borders with China, India and Iran, as well as the Line of Control except the Wagah Border and Khunjerab Pass. 

It also advices against travel to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan, a section of the Karakoram Highway from Mansehra to Chilas, via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin. 

In K-P, the Canadian government has recommended travel to Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner, Swat and Chitral. 

It also advises against non-essential travel to Karachi " due to to violence and the risk of terrorism". In particular, areas including Lyari, Malir, Quaidabad and Orangi Town. 

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020: PMC to reissue results after finding 'error'

MDCAT 2020: PMC to reissue results after finding 'error'
Coronavirus: Govt took the 'right decision to close schools,' says Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood

Coronavirus: Govt took the 'right decision to close schools,' says Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood
169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home

169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home
Nation mourns six years of APS Peshawar attack

Nation mourns six years of APS Peshawar attack
MDCAT 2020: Students approach SHC once again to challenge results

MDCAT 2020: Students approach SHC once again to challenge results
Pakistan-origin Ali Zaidi likely to be named deputy climate coordinator in Joe Biden's administration

Pakistan-origin Ali Zaidi likely to be named deputy climate coordinator in Joe Biden's administration
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar-led Afghan Taliban delegation to arrive in Islamabad today

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar-led Afghan Taliban delegation to arrive in Islamabad today
Senior Karachi cop arrested over involvement in kidnapping of builder for ransom

Senior Karachi cop arrested over involvement in kidnapping of builder for ransom
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16
APS attack has united Pakistan in fight against terror: PM Imran Khan

APS attack has united Pakistan in fight against terror: PM Imran Khan
Lt Gen Satti to take charge as new NDMA chief

Lt Gen Satti to take charge as new NDMA chief
Karachi to have colder night with strong winds over next 24 hours: PMD

Karachi to have colder night with strong winds over next 24 hours: PMD

Latest

view all