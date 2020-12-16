Canada improves overall travel advisory for Pakistan

Canadian Premier Justine Trudeau. Photo: Reuters

Canada advises against non-essential travel to Karachi

Canada advises against travel to AJK, Balochistan

Canada allows travel to tourism spots including Wagah and Khunjerab Pass

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood has hailed the Canadian government improving overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan.

"I am glad to share the good news that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan," said the advisor on Twitter. "This will further improve once the COVID-19 restrictions are removed."

Dawood said the latest development would help promote tourism and economic activities in the country and he thanked the Canadian High Commission for "its support in this regard".

A quick look at the travel advisory shows that Justin Trudeau government has recommended avoiding non-essential travel outside Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Pakistan, it advises against travel to the area within 50 kilometres of the border with Afghanistan, 10 km of the borders with China, India and Iran, as well as the Line of Control except the Wagah Border and Khunjerab Pass.

It also advices against travel to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan, a section of the Karakoram Highway from Mansehra to Chilas, via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin.

In K-P, the Canadian government has recommended travel to Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner, Swat and Chitral.

It also advises against non-essential travel to Karachi " due to to violence and the risk of terrorism". In particular, areas including Lyari, Malir, Quaidabad and Orangi Town.