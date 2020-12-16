Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
BTS open up about their inspiration behind creating 'Life Goes On'

BTS open up about their inspiration behind creating ‘Life Goes On’

South Korea's heartthrobs BTS recently spilled the beans behind their true inspiration for crafting lyrics for Life Goes On.

Per Koreaboo, Life Goes On is a song co-written by RM, Suga and J-Hope that is meant to offer healing and comfort to all the people affected by the current pandemic."

During their initial press conference J-Hope revealed, "We wanted to show not people onstage, but just people in their 20's going about their daily lives, goofing off, hanging out. The process was very fun and very natural for us."

While the main idea was to create a song that could uplift spirits and show a more whimsical side, Jungkook wanted to highlight his "emotional path" the most.

At the time he added, "What I wanted to illustrate was that since our tours were canceled because of covid-19 and we couldn't meet our ARMY, I tried to express my longing and sadness."

RM also added at the time, "Life Goes On has a different vibe and is a song with more gravity." At the same time however, "t's powerful and aims to communicate "our words of comfort gently and carefully."


