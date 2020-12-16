Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber says she is deeply inspired by Dr.Nancy Ascher

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Hailey Bieber said she has started watching "The Surgeon's Cut, a docuseries by BBC and Netflix.

"Was so inspired and moved to tears by how incredible Dr.Nancy Ascher is," she said of the series which is about four surgeons who are pioneers in their fields and reflect on their lives and professions.

Taking to Instagram stories, she further said, " She is so brilliant and I was deeply inspired by her work and to really see how intricate organ transplant surgery is."

Hialey wrote, "Her and her husband are both incredible. Thank you to all the amazing people in medicine who save lives everyday. So inspired by you"



