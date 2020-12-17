Punjab coronavirus experts says no evidence of reinfection in province

The CEAG chairperson urged people to follow SOPs and wear a mask to avoid maximum casualties. Photo: File

LAHORE: No evidence has been found to suggest that coronavirus re-infection cases are being reported in Punjab, the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) said Wednesday.

“There is no confirmed research regarding re-infection of COVID-19 although a few cases internationally have been mentioned/reported once in a blue moon,” said the experts in a press conference about the second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan.

CEAG Chairperson Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat said Pakistan has been praised internationally and its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been recognised.

“Yet, according to the statistics of peak season of the first wave of coronavirus in June this year, we are standing at the same level with regard to daily deaths due to COVID-19. The vaccine was under trials and will be decided upon by regulatory authorities,” he said.

Dr Shaukat said the disease has no limits and does not stop spreading in political, religious and social gatherings. He said each event leads to an increase in the number of cases being reported in the province.

The CEAG chairperson defended the testing policy of the provincial government. He said the Punjab government is performing tests on symptomatic cases as it is the “smartest way possible” to use resources.

Dr Shaukat acknowledged the media’s role in creating awareness to help tackle the spread of the virus in the first wave.

“Now in the second wave of COVID-19, once again the media will have to play a more comprehensive role,” said the professor.

The professor said that it was a reminder for everyone to follow SOPs and wear a mask to avoid maximum casualties.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said interaction, as well as the duration of interaction, had been identified as a key element in the transmission of COVID-19.

He said the educational institutes were opened in three phases and those were observed in six phases.

In each phase, random sampling was conducted and the results in the sixth phase were critical, due to which, the institutes were closed. "There is no comparison between educational institutes and markets,” he added.

