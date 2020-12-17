Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 17 2020
Disney blocks Johnny Depp from reprising role in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

American actor Johnny Depp endured a major loss after he faced defeat in the high-stake libel trial against The Sun newspaper.

The actor now faced another major setback after Disney blocked the Edwards Scissor Hands star from making a cameo appearance in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney was not in favour of executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s idea of roping in the now-contentious actor for a cameo in the film which will be led by Margot Robbie.

The report claims that bringing back Depp could sully the reputation of the film being ‘family friendly.’

With that being said, Depp’s fans are hardly giving up the fight to bring him back as Jack Sparrow as nearly 350,000 people signed a petition last month for his return.

“They have to bring him back to rule the seas again or we will never watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movie without our Captain,” the petition read. 

