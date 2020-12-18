Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 18 2020
MDCAT 2020 result: Students slam PMC, call it a 'failed institution'

Friday Dec 18, 2020

  • Students say PMC has become a failed institution
  • The students protest comes despite a change in result
  • PMC has give the students option to report error in new result

ISLMAMABAD: Despite the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) reissuing the results and rectifying the errors, the students are still not happy with the regulator over the MDCAT 2020 exam and called it a "failed institution".

“PMC is a failed institution. Neither can it make a paper nor announce a result properly,” said the students, hours after the verified results were announced.

The students added that in the MDCAT paper they were given questions out of the syllabus. They also claimed that the names on the result certificates given to them were also incorrect.

PMC reissues MDCAT 2020 results

The PMC, in a statement on Thursday, said after it released the National MDCAT result on December 16, it received numerous complaints from students that they had erroneously been marked absent.

Read more: PMC to reissue MDCAT 2020 results after finding 'error'

"Some students also complained that their names and roll numbers did not match," it said.

PMC said that it had taken down the previous result to "ensure that no student was deprived of the correct result".

"The MDCAT result is a computer generated result. Hence, any investigation required it to be taken offline and reverified in its entirety through physical verification of students’ admit cards and examination answer sheets. Therefore, the examination team carried out a detailed scrutiny and reverification process over the last 30 hours," the PMC  said.

The PMC added that "less than 2% of the total number of students" who took the exam faced these difficulties and submitted complaints to the commission.

According to an earlier announcement by PMC, 121,181 students had attempted the MDACT 2020.

Online protest

The students have been up in arms ever since the PMC announced the MDCAT and have constantly been criticising  it for haphazardly arranging the entry exam.

Earlier this week, various students of medicine banded together to run a protest campaign on Twitter against the PMC over what they claim was an unfair MDCAT 2020 exam.

Read more: Students announce protest against PMC over MDCAT 2020, demand justice from PTI govt

In a post on Twitter, one of the campaigners had announced the start of "this battle against this TYRANNICAL GOV", asking students to use the #SaveOurFuture hashtag and requesting others to join in as well.

