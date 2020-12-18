ECP appoints returning officers for NA, provincial assembly by-polls

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed district returning officers, returning officers, and assistant returning officers in various constituencies where by-polls will be scheduled next year, according to a notification issued Friday.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Section 50 and 51 of the Elections Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017) read with Section 102 thereof, the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby appoints the following as District Returning Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the purpose of holding bye-elections to fill the vacant seats in the under mentioned National/Provincial Assembly constituencies," the notification read.

The appointments were made for NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-75 Sialkot-IV, PP-51 Gujranwala-I, and PK-63 Nowshera-III, the ECP's notification mentioned.

Read more: Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March

The by-polls are slated to conclude on February 18, 2021.

Separately, sources had earlier informed Geo News that the PTI-led government has decided to hold Senate elections in February instead of March 2021, with the development reportedly approved during a Tuesday meeting of the Cabinet under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Also read: Raza Rabbani says only ECP decides date of elections, terms Cabinet's move illegal

The government has decided to use "open voting" for the elections, the sources added. Further, in a press conference following the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz said the PTI-led government was striving to make the Senate elections free and fair.

"Controversies have always surrounded the Senate elections. It is such an old practice that it is assumed that in the elections, [horse trading] will surely take place," he had said.

