PAF's high morale, professionalism make it second to none: Pak Army chief

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the Pakistan Air Force, saying that what makes it second to none is its personnel's high morale and professionalism.



“PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, citing the chief of army staff.

The army chief's remarks came as he visited an operational base of the PAF to witness Pakistan-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-IX”.

"Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint exercises between PAF & PLAAF (People's Liberation Army Air Force) which started in 2011 & are held in Pakistan & China on alternate basis," the ISPR said.

Gen Bajwa, addressing the exercise's participants, said that the joint exercise would improve the combat capacity of both air forces substantially and enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

"[Gen Bajwa] said that such joint training ventures are vital to increase [the] combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges," the ISPR said.

The army chief, while interacting with the base personnel, reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony and synergy for operational success.