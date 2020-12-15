Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Ambassador, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy (L) and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R). Photo: ISPR

COAS Gen Bajwa and KSA Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy discuss regional security and bilateral defence

KSA says it is ready to support Pakistan's position on all matters

Army chief also holds a separate meeting with Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Pakistan

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two leaders shed light on several important matters, including the regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries.

Ambassador Al Malkiy reaffirmed KSA’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially related to regional issues.



Meeting with Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Pakistan

The COAS also had a meeting with the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Vice-Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama (retired).

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest between the two countries, including regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation, were discussed. The High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and progress made in the fight against terrorism.

