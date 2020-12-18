Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel unveils campaign with Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried

Insta-famous Pakistani crystal artist Sara Shakeel wowed everyone with her latest digital campaign with Lancome.

The Christmas special campaign featured American actresses Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried.

In a lengthy caption, she shared the process of her work.

"I’ve been dying to share with all of you for such a long time! Dreams are definitely made up of kindness, smiles and everything nice! My collaboration with Lancome was no less than all what I’ve mentioned! To take over their Christmas collaboration with my sparkles , to be redecorating two of my favourite people in the world!!!! I mean creating art out of Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried was like a pinching moment for me," she wrote.

"Every time I stared at their images & about to sparkle them up! I was like "DAMN ! this is such a dream ! They will see this! And I HOPE THEY LIKE what they see!!!!!

Take a look:







