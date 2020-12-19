NAB asks Fazlur Rehman to submit his assets, source of income details

JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

NAB seeks asset and income details of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and his family

Sources say NAB has given a deadline of December 28

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau wants to know details of Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman's assets and source of income.



NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sent the JUI-F chief an asset forma Friday.



Fazl has reportedly been asked to provide details of what he owns, including any inherited property. NAB has given a deadline of December 28.

The PDM chief also has to give details of his bank accounts, source of income and sold properties, sources said.

Fazl's family, too, has been asked to give the same details, the source said.

In September, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned Fazl to answer allegations that he owns assets beyond known sources of income.



In the notice sent to the JUI-F chief, NAB KP had stated that Fazl can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy officials of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Illegal sale of government land to JUI-F chief

Earlier this month, Geo News reported that NAB had started investigating a complaint filed against Fazl which says the government transport service illegally sold expensive land to the JUI-F chief at a low price.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the JUI-F chief was given 64 Kanal government-owned land after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif closed the general transport service department, a source in the bureau said.

The NAB source said land worth Rs14 million was illegally given to the JUI-F supremo for Rs4 million.



JUI-F Khyber Paktunkhwa chief Senator Attaur Rehman, however, told Geo News said the complaint is a lie and nothing will come of it.