Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
AYAsim Yasin

NAB asks Fazlur Rehman to submit his assets, source of income details

By
AYAsim Yasin

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • NAB seeks asset and income details of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and his family
  • Sources say NAB has given a deadline of December 28

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau wants to know details of Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman's assets and source of income.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sent the JUI-F chief an asset forma Friday.

Fazl has reportedly been asked to provide details of what he owns, including any inherited property. NAB has given a deadline of December 28. 

The PDM chief also has to give details of his bank accounts, source of income and sold properties, sources said.

Read JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman's response to NAB

Fazl's family, too, has been asked to give the same details, the source said.

In September, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned Fazl to answer allegations that he owns assets beyond known sources of income.

In the notice sent to the JUI-F chief, NAB KP had stated that Fazl can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy officials of the anti-corruption watchdog. 

Illegal sale of government land to JUI-F chief

Earlier this month, Geo News reported that NAB had started investigating a complaint filed against Fazl which says the government transport service illegally sold expensive land to the JUI-F chief at a low price.

Read more about another NAB investigation against Fazl

In the complaint, it is alleged that the JUI-F chief was given 64 Kanal government-owned land after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif closed the general transport service department, a source in the bureau said.

The NAB source said land worth Rs14 million was illegally given to the JUI-F supremo for Rs4 million.

JUI-F Khyber Paktunkhwa chief Senator Attaur Rehman, however, told Geo News said the complaint is a lie and nothing will come of it.

More From Pakistan:

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan only attended one assembly session in 2020

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan only attended one assembly session in 2020
Pakistan says US can stop Indian subversive activities

Pakistan says US can stop Indian subversive activities
NCOC chief Asad Umar tests positive for coronavirus

NCOC chief Asad Umar tests positive for coronavirus
Which party would people vote for if elections are held today?

Which party would people vote for if elections are held today?
Flight carrying Pakistani illegal immigrants from UK lands in Islamabad

Flight carrying Pakistani illegal immigrants from UK lands in Islamabad
Coronavirus: Who will be vaccinated first in Sindh?

Coronavirus: Who will be vaccinated first in Sindh?
Why would any minister go to Israel when we don't even recognise it: PM Imran Khan

Why would any minister go to Israel when we don't even recognise it: PM Imran Khan
Senior PML-N leader Mudassir Qayyum Nahra arrested by Anti Corruption Department

Senior PML-N leader Mudassir Qayyum Nahra arrested by Anti Corruption Department
CNG to remain closed two days a week in Sindh, says SSGC

CNG to remain closed two days a week in Sindh, says SSGC
Never conducted any transaction through Hawala, Hundi, Shahbaz Sharif tells FIA

Never conducted any transaction through Hawala, Hundi, Shahbaz Sharif tells FIA
PAF's high morale, professionalism make it second to none: Pak Army chief

PAF's high morale, professionalism make it second to none: Pak Army chief
Over 500 Japanese IT companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari

Over 500 Japanese IT companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari

Latest

view all