Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Zia Ur Rehman

Presidential ordinance cannot change procedure of Senate elections, says JUI-F’s Fazl

By
Zia Ur Rehman

Friday Dec 18, 2020

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L), PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUP leader Owais Noorani and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto waving to supporters at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13, 2020 during PDM's anti-government jalsa. Photo: PPI
  • JUI-F's chief Fazl says government worried and in a hurry to hold Senate polls after PDM's successful rallies
  • He is in Karachi to meet the central leaders of PPP and devise a plan for the Opposition to deal with the Senate election controversy, sources say 

KARACHI: The presidential ordinance cannot change the procedure of the Senate elections, says JUI-F and PDM chief Fazlur Rehman.

He says the government is worried after PDM’s successful rallies and wants to conduct the Senate polls hurriedly. But the Opposition will not stand for the unconstitutional acts, said Rehman.

The JUI-F chief was speaking to the media in Karachi Thursday. He was visiting Jamia Arabia Ahsanul-Uloom in Gulshan-e-Iqbal to offer condolences on the demise of religious scholar Maulana Zarwali Khan who passed away on December 7.

He accused the establishment of using the media to show PDM’s rally in Lahore as a failure.

“Who has given the government the authority to bypass the Constitution,” he asked. “It seems that the Cabinet does not have an understanding of constitutional matters.”

Read more on what's happening with the Senate elections

The PTI government, he said, cannot be considered a constitutional or democratic regime.

The PDM will stay united and wanted real democracy and autonomy of the institutions, he said.

JUI-F’s sources told The News that following the decision of the federal government about holding Senate elections in February instead of March, the JUI-F supremo arrived in Karachi where he is expected to meet PPP’s central leaders to make a joint strategy of the Opposition over the Senate’s polls and the PDM’s deadline to the government.

On Sindh closing down madrassas

On Thursday, the Sindh government had ordered madrassas across the province be closed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Can the government change the date of the Senate elections?

Rehman said Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia is a representative body of the madrassas which will give its version on the government’s orders.

'Foreign policy has failed'

Fazl believes Pakistan should recognise Palestine, instead of Israel.

“Pakistan’s foreign policy has failed and it is facing isolation,” he said.

More From Pakistan:

Modi pens down condolence letter to Nawaz Sharif on his mother's demise

Modi pens down condolence letter to Nawaz Sharif on his mother's demise
Winter is here: Cold spell grips country as Karachi's temperature falls to 9°C

Winter is here: Cold spell grips country as Karachi's temperature falls to 9°C
PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down

PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down
MDCAT 2020 result: How you can apply for a recount of marks

MDCAT 2020 result: How you can apply for a recount of marks
MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name

MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name
Senate elections: PM Imran Khan's legal team say Opposition's resignations don't matter

Senate elections: PM Imran Khan's legal team say Opposition's resignations don't matter
MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC
Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif
Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality

Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality
FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister

FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister
India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed

India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed
'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan

'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan

Latest

view all