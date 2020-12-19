Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq may not feature in first Test

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

  • Babar and Imam injured their thumbs during a practice session
  • Both players were advised 12 days of rest 
  • Pakistan is scheduled to take on New Zealand in the first Test on December 26 

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam ul Haq may not play in the first test against New Zealand due to the injuries they sustained during a recent practice session, sources told Geo News Saturday.

Both players were advised 12 days of rest. Babar had injured his right thumb, while Imam injured his left thumb.

Pakistan is scheduled to take on New Zealand in the first Test on December 26 after the end of the three-match T20I series.

Read more: Injury-hit Babar Azam backs Pakistan cricket team ahead of 'tough' New Zealand tour

Babar Azam ruled out of T20 series

Earlier this month, Azam was ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session.

"World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said in a statement.

Read more: Smiles, selfies and lots of posing as 'liberated' Pakistan players go sightseeing in New Zealand

The Pakistani skipper suffered the injury a day after Haq had fractured his left thumb also during a throw-down session.

Imam had also been advised a 12-day rest, which confirmed his non-availability for the Pakistan Shaheens’ four-day match against New Zealand ‘A’, which is ongoing in Whangarei since December 17.

