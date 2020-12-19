Mike Fisher gets Carrie Underwood a ‘cow’ for Christmas?

Carrie Underwood’s fan base was recently thrown a doozy after the singer opened up about the unusual Christmas gift her husband decided to get her for the holidays.

The Grammy award-winning singer spilled the beans behind her husband’s rather unusual Christmas present during an appearance on ET Canada.

There she exclaimed, "He got me cows, which is what I wanted. They're my favorite animal. I love them, they make me so happy.”

While many may be surprised to see a Hollywood A-lister liking a cow for Christmas, Underwood made it clear that “I don't want them for any purpose, just to love them."

Even though the singer is excited about the gift she did admit that she’s incredibly “awful” at reciprocating the favor. "I’m actually not a good gift-giver... I will tell my husband like, 'Don’t get me anything,' because that means I have to get him something. I'm so awful!"