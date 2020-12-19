Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?

File photo shows former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari in Moscow on May 11, 2011.—File photo

A lesser known fact about former president Asif Ali Zardari is that he has performed in a Pakistani film, Geo News reported Saturday.

The former president starred in a Lollywood film when he was a young boy.

Recently, veteran actor Javed Sheikh, in a YouTube show, To Be Honest, said that he has old ties with the former president.

Javed Sheikh said that Zardari had acted in a Pakistani film, Salgirah as a child star. The movie was released in 1969.



The former president played legendary actor Waheed Murad as a child.

