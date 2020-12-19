Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?

Saturday Dec 19, 2020
A lesser known fact about former president Asif Ali Zardari is that he has performed in a Pakistani film, Geo News reported Saturday.
The former president starred in a Lollywood film when he was a young boy.
Recently, veteran actor Javed Sheikh, in a YouTube show, To Be Honest, said that he has old ties with the former president.
Javed Sheikh said that Zardari had acted in a Pakistani film, Salgirah as a child star. The movie was released in 1969.
The former president played legendary actor Waheed Murad as a child.