Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

File photo shows former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari in Moscow on May 11, 2011.—File photo

A lesser known fact about former president Asif Ali Zardari is that he has performed in a Pakistani film, Geo News reported Saturday.

The former president starred in a Lollywood film when he was a young boy.

Recently, veteran actor Javed Sheikh, in a YouTube show, To Be Honest, said that he has old ties with the former president.

Javed Sheikh said that Zardari had acted in a Pakistani film, Salgirah as a child star. The movie was released in 1969.

The former president played legendary actor Waheed Murad as a child.

More From Pakistan:

What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?

What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?
UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident

UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident
'Attention students': HEC announces new online portal for degree attestation

'Attention students': HEC announces new online portal for degree attestation
HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University

HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University
Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus

Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus
Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus

Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus
Karachi ATC sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30

Karachi ATC sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30
Gas crisis grips Pakistan; CNG pumps closed, pressure dips

Gas crisis grips Pakistan; CNG pumps closed, pressure dips
Coronavirus: Will the academic year in Punjab be extended?

Coronavirus: Will the academic year in Punjab be extended?
Senate polls: PM Imran Khan to visit Sindh next month to challenge PPP on home turf

Senate polls: PM Imran Khan to visit Sindh next month to challenge PPP on home turf
Mercury drops to 8.3 °C as cold spell continues in Karachi

Mercury drops to 8.3 °C as cold spell continues in Karachi
KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan only attended one assembly session in 2020

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan only attended one assembly session in 2020

Latest

view all