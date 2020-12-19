Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘inundated’ with countless offers: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘inundated’ with countless offers: report

A number of sources have recently come forward to spill the beans on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing financial opportunities.

This claim was brought forward by a source close to The Sun. Per the insider, “Live agents have been eyeing up Meghan and Harry’s new deal with great interest.”

“They have been inundated with offers about the possibility of touring the podcast when the time is right. The idea would be that the events would be very intimate, with tickets going for a premium.”

“All the cash would go to charity at the beginning. Meghan and Harry would record then in front of a small audience. Spotify, who their podcast deal is with, have been investing heavily in the live space in the market and want to start taking podcasts out on the road. Meghan and Harry’s is not just hugely high profile but potentially hugely lucrative.”

More From Entertainment:

Rapper 50 Cent lashes out at magazine for linking him to a doctor accused of fraud

Rapper 50 Cent lashes out at magazine for linking him to a doctor accused of fraud

Meet the actor who played Ertugrul Bey in 'Kurulus Osman'

Meet the actor who played Ertugrul Bey in 'Kurulus Osman'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry constantly 'rubbed’ William, Kate wrong: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry constantly 'rubbed’ William, Kate wrong: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for ‘cringe worthy’ move in podcast: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for ‘cringe worthy’ move in podcast: report
Shakira enjoys the delight of skating in new video

Shakira enjoys the delight of skating in new video

Megan Fox avoids following Machine Gun Kelly as she hits 10 million followers on Insta

Megan Fox avoids following Machine Gun Kelly as she hits 10 million followers on Insta
Miley Cyrus sheds light on her family holiday traditions

Miley Cyrus sheds light on her family holiday traditions
Carrie Underwood’s son elated to be a part of her new track: ‘He’s so proud’

Carrie Underwood’s son elated to be a part of her new track: ‘He’s so proud’
Mike Fisher gets Carrie Underwood a ‘cow’ for Christmas?

Mike Fisher gets Carrie Underwood a ‘cow’ for Christmas?
Minal Khan urges fans to pray for her ‘extremely sick’ father

Minal Khan urges fans to pray for her ‘extremely sick’ father
Miley Cyrus opens up about receiving criticism from Cher

Miley Cyrus opens up about receiving criticism from Cher
Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?

Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?

Latest

view all