Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘inundated’ with countless offers: report

A number of sources have recently come forward to spill the beans on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing financial opportunities.

This claim was brought forward by a source close to The Sun. Per the insider, “Live agents have been eyeing up Meghan and Harry’s new deal with great interest.”

“They have been inundated with offers about the possibility of touring the podcast when the time is right. The idea would be that the events would be very intimate, with tickets going for a premium.”

“All the cash would go to charity at the beginning. Meghan and Harry would record then in front of a small audience. Spotify, who their podcast deal is with, have been investing heavily in the live space in the market and want to start taking podcasts out on the road. Meghan and Harry’s is not just hugely high profile but potentially hugely lucrative.”