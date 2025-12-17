Snoop Dogg set for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show

Netflix is continuing its push into live sports and major music moments by naming Snoop Dogg as the headliner for its NFL Christmas Day halftime show.

The rapper will perform during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game on December 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The show, titled Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party, will stream live on Netflix as part of the platform’s NFL Christmas Gameday coverage. Special guest performers are expected, though none have been announced yet.

“All eyes will be on the Doggfather when the clock hits halftime,” Netflix said in a press release. “Snoop Dogg takes the reins at halftime, promising chart-topping tracks, plenty of holiday spirit and special guests, making for what is sure to be an unforgettable performance.”

This marks Netflix’s second Christmas Day halftime spectacle. In 2024, the streamer aired its first NFL games and featured a headline-making halftime performance by Beyoncé, later released as The Beyoncé Bowl.

The show became a major cultural moment and set high expectations for future holiday programming.

Snoop Dogg embraced the opportunity in a statement, saying, “NFL, Netflix, and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria also praised the collaboration.

“As a West Coast girl and a huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members,” Bajaria said. “We’re ready to drop it like it’s hot this holiday celebration.”