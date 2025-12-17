Hailey, Justin Bieber steal some me-time amid parenting duties

Hailey and Justin Bieber took some time out from their parenting duties to pamper themselves.

On Tuesday, December 16, the Baby hitmaker and the Rhode founder stepped out to enjoy a relaxing spa day.

The married couple, who are parents to son Jack Blues Bieber, were spotted visiting a spa in West Hollywood, California for a few treatments.

For their casual day out sans their one-year-old baby, the 29-year-old model sported a black coat over a white crop top paired with jeans.

The 31-year-old singer, meanwhile, rocked his signature laid back style in a comfy charcoal-coloured hoodie, light gray sweatpants, slippers, and a camouflage-print beanie.

This marked a rare outing for the pair, as they are not often seen together without their baby.

In contrast to their glamorous appearances for official events they were enjoying a personal moment, spending some quality time together amid their nonstop parenting duties.

For the unversed, Hailey and Justin welcomed their son in August 2024, nearly six years after they got married in September 2018.

Although the couple often shares glimpses of their baby on special occasions, they have never revealed his face.

In addition to Jack, the bussinesswoman recently addressed in an interview the possibility of having more children with Justin in the future.