Chris Hemsworth shares rare insight about his marriage with Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth has revealed how him and Elsa Pataky kept going in their marriage despite facing challenges.

The couple has been married since 2010, and they have managed to come a long way maintaining both of their lifestyles and work together.

The Thor actor opened that it has not always been the same and their relationship has also faced ups and downs, but they dealt with them together.

While speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Hemsworth stated, "Both having a sort of adventurous spirit, making time for one another.”

“I think the complicated times have been when it's been all work, all kids, and all of a sudden the 'us' in the relationship is sort of non-existent.”

The 42-year-old spoke about maintaining a balance in work and personal life.

"You're just kind of managing a household or the work-family schedule. Elsa will be off at work, and I'll be off at work and then it's chaos with kid time.”

“And so sort of removing ourselves from all of that and just having time for the two of us and making space for each other rather than the rest of the world that can be so all-consuming”, he continued.

Chris admitted that marriage can be challenging at times, but he has always been determined to “make it work”.

The duo share three kids namely India, 13 and twins Sasha and Tristan, 11.