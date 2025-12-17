 
Geo News

Bill Hader breaks cover after 'tense chat' with Rob Reiner son Nick hours before murder

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 17, 2025

Bill Hader breaks cover after tense chat with Rob Reiner son Nick hours before murder
Bill Hader breaks cover after 'tense chat' with Rob Reiner son Nick hours before murder

Bill Hader was seen publicly in Los Angeles for the first time since reports surfaced of a heated exchange with late Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

The Saturday Night Live alum was photographed looking tense pacing on the sidewalk while speaking on his phone, dressed casually in a black hoodie, sweats and slide sandals.

According to reports, the strained appearance came after reports of Nick's tense encounter with Hader made headlines.

Bill Hader breaks cover after tense chat with Rob Reiner son Nick hours before murder

The incident took place at the O'Brien's holiday gathering where Nick allegedly interrupted Hader's private conversation.

Insider to NBC shared that Hader calmly explained he was speaking privately, but Nick stood motionless before abruptly storming off.

Bill Hader breaks cover after tense chat with Rob Reiner son Nick hours before murder

Not only Hader, Nick also had a 'loud argument' with his mother at the same party.

Following the conflict, the power couple left the party immediately.

Hours later, Nick's parents, Rob and Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood home followed by Nick's arrest on charges of murder.

It is pertinent to note that there have been other reports too about his strange behaviour.

Reiner's behaviour at the party has been described as erratic, with family friends expressing concern about his deteriorating mental state.

Sources also allege a long history of substance abuse and violent outburst.

More From Entertainment

Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph 'confirm' romance rumours with new move video
Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph 'confirm' romance rumours with new move
Gwyneth Paltrow avoids reading about herself on social media
Gwyneth Paltrow avoids reading about herself on social media
'Soulm8te' delayed as universal reconsiders 'M3GAN' universe
'Soulm8te' delayed as universal reconsiders 'M3GAN' universe
Simon Cowell boyband December 10 sparks frenzy with first performance
Simon Cowell boyband December 10 sparks frenzy with first performance
Mariah the Scientist says yes to Young Thug video
Mariah the Scientist says yes to Young Thug
Dick Van Dyke shaken by tragic deaths of Rob, Michele Reiner
Dick Van Dyke shaken by tragic deaths of Rob, Michele Reiner