Bill Hader breaks cover after 'tense chat' with Rob Reiner son Nick hours before murder

Bill Hader was seen publicly in Los Angeles for the first time since reports surfaced of a heated exchange with late Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

The Saturday Night Live alum was photographed looking tense pacing on the sidewalk while speaking on his phone, dressed casually in a black hoodie, sweats and slide sandals.

According to reports, the strained appearance came after reports of Nick's tense encounter with Hader made headlines.

The incident took place at the O'Brien's holiday gathering where Nick allegedly interrupted Hader's private conversation.

Insider to NBC shared that Hader calmly explained he was speaking privately, but Nick stood motionless before abruptly storming off.

Not only Hader, Nick also had a 'loud argument' with his mother at the same party.

Following the conflict, the power couple left the party immediately.

Hours later, Nick's parents, Rob and Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood home followed by Nick's arrest on charges of murder.

It is pertinent to note that there have been other reports too about his strange behaviour.

Reiner's behaviour at the party has been described as erratic, with family friends expressing concern about his deteriorating mental state.

Sources also allege a long history of substance abuse and violent outburst.